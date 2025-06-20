Is Khamenei the Next Target? Israel’s Upcoming Move in the Israel-Iran Conflict | Deepak Vohra Explains

Israel-Iran Conflict: Tensions between Israel and Iran are at a boiling point. Amid rising covert operations and military strikes, speculation is growing over Israel’s next strategic move. Is Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei now a possible target in this escalating conflict?

In this exclusive analysis, veteran diplomat and strategic affairs expert Ambassador Deepak Vohra examines the current state of the Israel-Iran standoff, its regional and global impact, and what bold steps Israel might take next. Is Iran’s top leadership now in Israel’s sights? What could this mean for the future stability of the Middle East?