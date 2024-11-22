Dramatic Footage Shows Lava Raging At Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula

Late Wednesday evening, a volcano erupted on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, with lava spewing from a fissure approximately 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) long. This marks the region’s seventh eruption since December, underscoring its intense volcanic activity. The Icelandic Meteorological Office, which monitors seismic events, confirmed the eruption occurred at 11:14 p.m. and described it as considerably smaller than the last eruption in August. The event highlights the geological volatility of the Reykjanes Peninsula, a hotspot for volcanic activity in southwestern Iceland.&nbsp;&nbsp;