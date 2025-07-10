Los Angeles Tunnel Collapses, All Workers Miraculously Saved

All workers were safely rescued—some hoisted out in a cage—after a tunnel collapsed late Wednesday night at a construction site in Los Angeles, according to officials and video footage.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed there were no injuries in the incident, which occurred in Wilmington during a wastewater management project.

“We were lucky tonight,” said Interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva, noting that more than 100 firefighters responded to the emergency.

The collapse affected an 18-foot-wide tunnel and was reported at 7:58 p.m., roughly 5 to 6 miles from the tunnel’s primary entry point, the LAFD said.