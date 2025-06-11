Los Angeles Unrest: Apple Store Looted as Viral Footage Captures Rampage

Violence and looting persisted in Los Angeles as protests intensified, with viral videos capturing the ransacking and vandalism of an Apple Store. Amid the growing unrest, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that National Guard troops would stay in the city "until there's no danger." Addressing the media, Trump emphasized that the military would remain as long as necessary to ensure public safety and stability. "When there's no danger, they'll leave," he said, downplaying fears that the troop presence might escalate tensions.