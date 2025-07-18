‘No Gringo Can Give Me Orders’: Brazil’s Lula da Silva Slams Trump’s Tariff ‘Blackmail’

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has strongly criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump over the imposition of new tariffs on Brazilian exports, labeling the move as “unacceptable blackmail.” Emphasizing Brazil’s independence, Lula declared, “No gringo can give me orders.” The 50% tariff, introduced by Trump and linked to Brazil’s legal action against former President Jair Bolsonaro, has triggered diplomatic strain. In response, Lula threatened countermeasures and announced plans to increase oversight of U.S. tech firms, accusing them of fueling hate and misinformation. The confrontation highlights escalating tensions between the two countries over trade, justice, and foreign interference.