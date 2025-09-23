Video: Macron Calls Trump As NYPD Stops French President

French President Emmanuel Macron was stopped by the NYPD in New York City on September 23 after addressing the United Nations General Assembly, where he announced France’s recognition of Palestine. His motorcade, heading to the French Embassy, was blocked due to US President Donald Trump’s motorcade passing through the area. Video footage shows Macron’s vehicle halted, with an NYPD officer explaining, “Everything is blocked at the moment.” Macron then called Trump to clarify the unusual delay caused by the traffic disruption.