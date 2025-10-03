Manchester Synagogue Attack: Is Hamas Driving Antisemitic Violence in Europe?

A violent attack at Manchester’s Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation during Yom Kippur left two Jewish men dead and three others critically injured. The assailant, motivated by Islamist ideology, rammed a car into worshippers and stabbed victims. This incident highlights growing antisemitism in Europe since Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel. Authorities recently uncovered similar plots in Germany, Berlin, and Amsterdam. Jewish communities are now on high alert, with fortified synagogues and mounting fears. Experts warn urgent measures are needed to protect European Jews from rising extremist threats linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict.