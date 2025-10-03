Republic World
Video: Who is Jihad Al-Shamie? Man Behind Fatal Attack on 2 Jewish Men
Published Oct 3, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
Video: Who is Jihad Al-Shamie? Man Behind Fatal Attack on 2 Jewish Men

Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian heritage, carried out a deadly attack at Manchester’s Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, killing two Jewish men and injuring three others. The assailant rammed a car into worshippers and used a knife before police shot him dead. Authorities confirmed he was not part of any UK counterterror program, and no explosives were found on his vest. Quick police and security response prevented further casualties, highlighting the bravery of those present at the synagogue.

