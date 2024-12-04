Martial Law in South Korea: Opposition Supporters Gather Outside Parliament | Seoul Latest News

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol unexpectedly declared martial law in a televised address, citing accusations that the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) was engaged in pro-North Korean and anti-state activities. The decree imposed sweeping restrictions, banning political activities, parliamentary sessions, and public demonstrations, and placed the media under military control. In a swift response, the National Assembly, with nearly 190 lawmakers present, unanimously voted to nullify the martial law declaration—a move permitted under the South Korean constitution. Despite this, uncertainty looms over whether President Yoon will adhere to the parliamentary decision, as the decree had already prohibited such legislative actions. The unprecedented declaration has sparked public protests, international concern, and financial instability, with markets reacting negatively amid fears of a constitutional crisis.