Maryland Senator Prevented from Helping 'Mistakenly Deported' Man from Infamous Prison in El Salvador

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen's effort to secure the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father wrongly deported to El Salvador's infamous CECOT prison, is escalating. Despite a U.S. court ruling that Garcia's deportation was an 'administrative error' and ordering his return, both the Trump administration and the government of El Salvador have refused to comply. Van Hollen, who was denied access to Garcia during a recent visit to El Salvador, accuses the U.S. of funding his continued imprisonment while claiming Garcia has links to MS-13, allegations strongly denied by Garcia's lawyers and family.