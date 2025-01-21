VIDEO: Donald Trump Assumes Charge As US President, PM Modi Congratulates Him | Quick Morning

Published Jan 21, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST
Donald Trump Assumes Charge As US President, PM Modi Congratulates Him. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today congratulated Donald Trump on taking charge as the 47th President of the United States. Prime Minister Modi expressed his eagerness to work closely with President Trump to strengthen the ties between India and the United States, and to collaborate on shaping a better future for the world. He conveyed his best wishes for a successful term ahead.