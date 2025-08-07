PM Modi Declares India’s Stand on Trump’s 50% Tariff Move

Responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s intensifying tariff measures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly asserted that India will not compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen, or dairy sector. Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference, Modi stressed that protecting India’s agricultural foundation remains a top priority—even at personal cost—as the U.S. slaps a 50% tariff on Indian exports over its ongoing oil trade with Russia.

Modi’s firm message, combined with Trump’s sharp criticism of India’s trade practices and the Ministry of External Affairs’ strong rebuttal—highlighting U.S. trade links with Russia—adds crucial context to this diplomatic standoff. As trade negotiations stall, the dispute underscores the tangled web of international economics, oil diplomacy, and strategic posturing.

