What Happened During Modi-Trump’s 35-Minute Call? Vikram Misri Reveals Key Details

In a decisive 35-minute phone call, Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s claims of American mediation in the Indo-Pak conflict, asserting that India has never accepted and will never accept third-party involvement. Modi clarified that the recent ceasefire was a direct military arrangement with Pakistan, made at Islamabad’s request, with no US role. He also briefed Trump on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to terrorism in Pahalgam, reaffirming that India treats terrorism as full-scale war. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated that future peace talks hinge on dismantling Pakistan’s terror infrastructure.