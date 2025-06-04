Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is more than a political figure he is the founding father of Bangladesh and a powerful symbol of its independence and freedom struggle. His presence on currency notes goes beyond mere design; it embodies the nation’s pride, identity, and historical journey.

Removing his image from such a prominent symbol is widely seen as an effort to detach the country from its foundational roots. The headline suggesting Muhammad Yunus is undoing Bangladesh's Liberation isn’t a direct accusation, but rather expresses concern that the values and legacy of the Liberation War are being overlooked or eroded. It underscores the deep emotional significance of national symbols and how changes to them can trigger intense public reactions.