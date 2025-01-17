Elon Musk Reacts as Suchir Balaji's Mother Claims Son Had ‘Documents Against OpenAI’

Billionaire Elon Musk has once again raised his concern against OpenAI's transition from a non-profit to a for-profit organisation after an interview of Suchir Balaji's mother with political analyst Tucker Carlson came out. Resharing the interview clip, where Poornima Rap casts her doubt over the current investigation into her son's death, Musk posted it with the caption, "Extremely concerning." The Tesla CEO has been repeatedly raising concerns over Suchir Balaji's death case. Earlier when the initial investigation claimed it to be suicide, Musk responded to the plea made by the mother of OpenAi Whistleblower Suchir Balaji saying, “This doesn't seems a suicide”, in which she called for an FBI investigation following her son's death. Balaji accused the AI giant of copyright violations, and he was found dead a month after the allegations surfaced.