Nancy Pelosi Calls on Congress to Take Action Against China’s Tariffs on U.S. Goods | FLASHBACK

Nancy Pelosi: A 1996 video of Representative Nancy Pelosi vehemently denouncing China's high tariffs on American goods on the House floor has been revived and is attracting attention. Similar to the points made by former President Trump in his own trade war with China, Pelosi calls on Congress to address the widening trade imbalance in the video. She draws attention to the fact that the average tax imposed by the United States on Chinese imports was only 2%, while China slapped a 35% tariff on American goods.

