NATO Chief Mark Rutte Threatens 100% Tariffs on India, China, and Brazil

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has cautioned that secondary sanctions aimed at Russia may significantly impact major economies such as India, China, and Brazil. Rutte stated that these nations could face severe consequences if they persist in trading with Moscow. His warning follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new weapons package for Ukraine, along with a threat of imposing harsh secondary tariffs—up to 100%—on those purchasing Russian exports, unless a peace agreement is secured within 50 days.