NATO Chief Voices Concern Over China’s Military Buildup After Taiwan Drills, Urges Allies to Unite

The NATO chief expressed concern over China’s growing arms buildup and its military exercises near Taiwan, urging alliance members and partner nations to cooperate in maintaining open and free sea lanes in the region. Japan, viewing China as a regional threat, has ramped up its military capabilities in recent years, including efforts to gain strikeback power with long-range cruise missiles. Rutte also addressed doubts about U.S. security commitments, clarifying that it was the U.S. that encouraged greater NATO involvement in the Indo-Pacific.