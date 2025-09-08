Nepal Protests: Shoot-at-Sight Order in Nepal as Gen Z Protests Turn Deadly

Nepal witnessed massive unrest in Kathmandu as Gen Z protesters took to the streets demanding the lifting of the social media ban and an end to corruption. The situation escalated, forcing authorities to issue a rare shoot-at-sight order. At least two people were killed and over 40 injured, with clashes reported in New Baneshwor and Damak. Protesters torched vehicles, burned an effigy of PM KP Sharma Oli, and attempted to storm municipal offices. Police used water cannons, teargas, and rubber bullets, but tensions remain high as demonstrators vow to continue their movement.