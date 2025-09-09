Republic World
Published Sep 9, 2025 at 6:19 PM IST
Video Shows Ex-Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Attacked by Mob as Army Steps In

Former Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Minister Arzu Deuba, were assaulted by protesters amid violent Gen-Z-led unrest that has left 22 dead and 250 injured. The Nepal Army intervened to protect them. Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was also chased and beaten on the streets, with videos showing him fleeing a mob before security stepped in. Despite curfews, demonstrators stormed Parliament, torched vehicles, and attacked senior politicians’ homes, including President Ramchandra Paudel’s

