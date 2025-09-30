Netanyahu Backs President Trump’s New Gaza Peace Proposal

US President Donald Trump unveiled a Gaza peace plan that promises an immediate end to the war if Hamas agrees. The proposal includes the release of all hostages within 72 hours, Gaza’s demilitarization, and the destruction of terror infrastructure. Arab and Muslim nations have pledged in writing to help dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities. Trump, during a joint press conference with Israeli PM Netanyahu, expressed hope for “no more shooting” as the plan sets a timeline for phased Israeli withdrawal, with full US backing if Hamas fails to comply.