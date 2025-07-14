Why Is Israeli PM Netanyahu Facing Corruption Allegations? Bribery, Fraud, and Breach of Trust Charges

On Monday, July 14, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu testified in his ongoing corruption trial. He first took the witness stand in December 2024, marking a significant moment in the long-standing legal case against him.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on three charges: bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, making him the first sitting prime minister in Israel’s history to face such indictments. Although the trial officially began in 2020, multiple hearings were delayed due to conflicts and instability following Hamas’ October 7 attack in 2023.