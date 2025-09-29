Netanyahu Strikes Gaza: Two Israeli Hostages Under Hamas Custody Go Missing

Hamas claimed it lost contact with two Israeli hostages amid Israel’s intensified tank assaults in Gaza City’s Sabra and Tel Al-Hawa areas, issuing a 24-hour truce demand to find them. This development comes just ahead of Netanyahu’s White House meeting with Trump, who has made hostage release a top priority.

Critics argue Israel’s operations risk the hostages’ safety, complicating Trump’s 21-point ceasefire plan, which calls for a 48-hour hostage release, Israeli withdrawal, and Gaza’s demilitarization. Hamas denies receiving any proposal, accusing the U.S. of bypassing them, while Netanyahu remains skeptical of the plan’s success.