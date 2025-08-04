'Hamas Spreads Propaganda', Netanyahu's Focused On Hamas, But Neglects Starving Hostages?

A disturbing Hamas video shows Israeli hostage Evyatar David in a tunnel, starving and digging his own grave. Captured during the October 7 Nova festival attack, David is among 49 still held—only 22 believed alive. Verified by Israeli intelligence, the video triggered global outrage. PM Netanyahu compared Hamas to Nazis and vowed to eliminate them, but faced criticism for inaction on rescuing hostages and addressing Gaza’s famine. Trump also commented, as Gazans like Asma Masoud and Faiza al-Teramsi share harrowing tales of hunger and violence. The UN faces mounting pressure to manage aid amid worsening humanitarian crisis.