Demonstration Held Outside Israeli PM Netanyahu's Home in Jerusalem Before His Meeting With Trump In U.S.

A small group of protesters gathered outside the Israeli prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem on Monday, marking 18 months since Palestinian militants carried out their unprecedented attack on southern Israel. During the demonstration, participants read the names of hostages still held in Gaza and urged for a deal to secure their release. The protest took place just hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to meet U.S. President Trump in Washington, D.C. Last month, Israel broke its ceasefire with Hamas through a sudden airstrike in Gaza, aiming to pressure the group into accepting new ceasefire terms—a move backed by the White House. The renewed offensive has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians. Israel has vowed to intensify its campaign in Gaza until Hamas returns all remaining hostages from the October 7, 2023, attack, surrenders its weapons, and withdraws from the region. In addition, Israel has cut off all deliveries of food, fuel, and humanitarian aid into Gaza.