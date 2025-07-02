Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: 'There Will Be No Hamastan' Netanyahu's Remark After Trump Ceasefire Post
Published Jul 2, 2025 at 10:04 PM IST

VIDEO: 'There Will Be No Hamastan' Netanyahu's Remark After Trump Ceasefire Post

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firmly stated on Wednesday that Hamas will have no future in Gaza, dismissing the idea of a so-called "Hamastan" after the war concludes.

“We’re not returning to that. It’s finished. We will rescue all our hostages and defeat Hamas—both goals go together,” Netanyahu asserted.

His remarks followed a signal from Hamas expressing openness to a potential ceasefire but stopping short of accepting the U.S.-backed plan recently presented by former President Donald Trump. Hamas maintained that any deal must ultimately result in a permanent resolution to the Gaza conflict.

A day earlier, Trump had claimed that Israel had accepted a 60-day ceasefire framework and urged Hamas to agree to the proposal before the situation worsens.

Follow: Google News Icon