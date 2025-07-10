New Mexico Flood: Shocking Video Shows Office Flooding, Eyewitness Shares Terrifying Experience

A dramatic and frightening scene unfolded in New Mexico as torrential rains triggered sudden, severe flooding — all caught on camera. In the viral video, an office is quickly inundated, with water pouring in rapidly, forcing employees to rush to save equipment and evacuate. The incident has raised serious concerns about the state’s flood readiness and the resilience of its infrastructure amid increasingly frequent extreme weather events.

Eyewitnesses described the chaos and fear as floodwaters surged without warning. “The building felt like it was shaking — we had no time to react,” said one employee. Authorities have issued further rain alerts and advised residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant. This alarming footage underscores the growing threat of climate-driven disasters and the urgent need for better emergency preparedness.