VIDEO: All 4 Indians Accused in Khalistani Terrorist Nijjar's Murder Granted Bail By Canada Court

Four Indians who were arrested by Canadian police in May last year in connection with the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case have been granted bail by a Canadian court. This significant development comes just days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, adding further complexity to the ongoing case. The bail decision has garnered attention amid the heightened political and legal proceedings surrounding the murder investigation. The case continues to unfold, and its impact on diplomatic and legal relations between Canada and India remains to be seen.