North Dakota: Delta Flight’s Dramatic Mid-Air Maneuver Avoids B-52 Bomber Collision

A Delta Airlines regional plane, SkyWest Flight 3788, narrowly escaped colliding with a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber in midair on July 18, 2025, close to Minot, North Dakota. The pilot made a daring maneuver to avoid the military plane as the Embraer E175, which was traveling from Minneapolis-Saint Paul to Minot International Airport, was making its last approach. Telling passengers of the near miss, the visibly frightened pilot said it was "not a fun day at work." The incident happened at approximately 8 p.m. local time, and the plane had to make a go-around before making a safe landing. Despite the plane's abrupt twists, passengers including Monica Green found the mood to be "weirdly calm." Some even saw the B-52 converge on their flight path.