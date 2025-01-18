VIDEO: Driver Rams Car Into Student Protest In Serbia Gravely Injuring Woman | Novi Sad Canopy Collapse

A driver rammed his car into a crowd and seriously injured a young woman Thursday during a student-led protest in Belgrade. Daily protests and traffic blockades have been held throughout Serbia following the collapse in November of a concrete canopy in the country’s north that killed 15 people. The driver fled the scene of the incident in downtown Belgrade on Thursday after the young woman was thrown onto his car roof before falling to the ground with bleeding head injuries. N1 television said she was seriously wounded and was taken to a hospital in a conscious state. State RTS television said she was in a stable condition. Police said they detained the driver and that he was being charged with attempted murder.