Could Obama Become the First U.S. President to Face Jail?

Fresh allegations suggest former U.S. President Barack Obama and top intelligence leaders may have misled the public about Russian interference in the 2016 election. Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard cites newly released documents, claiming the narrative was exaggerated or fabricated. She has called for criminal probes into Obama, John Brennan, James Comey, and James Clapper. Trump’s legal team is now exploring whether the matter qualifies as an ongoing conspiracy, potentially bypassing statute limitations. If prosecuted, Obama could face serious legal consequences, marking an unprecedented moment in U.S. political history.