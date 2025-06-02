Republic World
Published Jun 2, 2025 at 7:39 PM IST

What Was Operation Spider's Web? - Ukraine's Major Drone Strike Turns Deadly

Operation Spider's Web: In one of the largest and most coordinated drone attacks carried out by Ukraine so far, several regions across Russia were targeted, inflicting major damage on military facilities and fuel storage sites. Known as Operation Spider's Web, this bold tactic seems to be a deliberate attempt by Ukraine to disrupt Russian defenses and stretch their ability to respond. Supported by President Zelenskyy’s orders, the operation represents a modern form of asymmetric warfare using precise drone strikes alongside psychological strategies to unsettle and confuse Russian forces.

