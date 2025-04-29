Pahalgam Terror Attack: Is Chinese Funding Fueling Pakistan's Terror Network?

Pahalgam Terror Attack: China has invested billions in Pakistan through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), but growing concerns are emerging about how this money is actually being used. Is it solely for development, or is a portion being funneled to terror outfits?

China has previously blocked attempts to designate 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Sajid Mir as a global terrorist, and has recently voiced support for Pakistan’s so-called “anti-terror” narrative. Yet, with Pakistani leaders referring to terrorists as “freedom fighters” and swaying softer UN responses, serious questions are being raised about what’s really happening behind the scenes.