Pahalgam Terror Attack: Global Leaders Stand with India - Trump, Putin, Meloni Condemn Brutal Killing

The horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has shocked the world. Leaders from across the globe including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and top officials from the UAE and Saudi Arabia have expressed deep sorrow and strong support for India.

They condemned the deadly assault where Pakistan-backed terrorists opened fire on tourists, killing over 25 innocent people and injuring many others. The attackers targeted families enjoying a peaceful day in the scenic Baisaran Valley, turning a place of beauty into one of tragedy.

Reports say that 5-6 armed men suddenly opened fire on a group of 30-40 tourists. The violence has sparked global outrage, with leaders calling the act cowardly and urging Pakistan to be held accountable.

As India mourns the lives lost, the world is coming together in solidarity, demanding justice and a united stand against terrorism.