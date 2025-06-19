Pakistan’s Army Chief Munir Heckled in Washington Ahead of Trump Meeting

On June 16, 2025, Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, was met with public protests in Washington, D.C., ahead of his planned meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump. Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reportedly gathered outside Munir’s hotel, chanting slogans like “Mass murderer” and “Dictator,” expressing strong opposition to his leadership and the Pakistani military’s role in recent political developments. The protests grew louder as Munir entered the hotel, with chants such as “Shame on you” and “Islamabad ka Qatil” (Assassin of Islamabad) resonating through the streets. The demonstration underscored the sharp divisions within Pakistan’s diaspora and the rising dissatisfaction with the current military leadership.