Pakistan's Deep-Rooted 'Bhaade Ka Tattoo' Mentality Driving Jihadi Mindset

Pakistan has functioned as a hub for global terrorism sending out jihadists, sheltering wanted criminals, and spreading unrest throughout the region for many years. At the heart of this lies its ‘Bhaade ka Tattoo’ mentality a rent-for-hire approach to terrorism, where extremist ideology is traded, violence is outsourced, and terror becomes a business. Whether in Kashmir, Kabul, Balochistan, or along the LoC, Pakistan has repeatedly supported mercenaries, suicide attackers, and radical militants not in the name of religion or patriotism, but to gain power, profit, and proxy influence.