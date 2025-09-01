SCO Summit: Pakistan PM Desperately 'Chases' Putin To Shake Hands, Gets Ignored By Xi Jinping

At the SCO Summit, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif faced an embarrassing moment when he rushed toward Russian President Vladimir Putin to greet him, only to be overlooked by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The clip from the group photo session quickly went viral, with social media users trolling Sharif for his desperate attempt. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, founded in 2001 to strengthen regional security, opened in Tianjin. During the meeting, PM Narendra Modi also underlined that terrorism remains a threat not only to one country but to all of humanity.