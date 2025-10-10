Pakistan Launches Airstrike on Afghanistan, Multiple Blasts Reported in Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, witnessed a series of powerful explosions in what appears to be a targeted airstrike, sparking fear and confusion among residents. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the blasts, assuring that the situation is under control as investigations continue. Late Thursday night, residents reported several loud explosions across different parts of the city, followed by aircraft sounds overhead. Initial reports suggest the strikes originated in District 8 of eastern Kabul, home to key government buildings and residential areas. While details remain uncertain, early indications point toward an airstrike as the cause of the destruction.