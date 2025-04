Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin strongly criticized Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, launching a fierce attack on Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir. He compared Munir to Osama bin Laden, saying, “The only difference between Osama bin Laden and Asim Munir is that Osama lived in a cave, while Munir resides in a palace. Other than that, they are the same, and their fate should be the same as well,” Rubin told ANI.