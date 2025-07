On April 10, 2025, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar denied any involvement of 'The Resistance Front' (TRF) in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, even claiming that he had removed TRF’s name from the UN Security Council press release.

However, Pakistan suffered a diplomatic blow on July 18, 2025, when U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio officially designated TRF as a terrorist organization. He also highlighted the group's involvement in the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.