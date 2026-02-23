Pakistan Encounters Two-Front War Threat

Afghanistan airstrike operations conducted recently by the Pakistani military expose the terrifying reality of a looming two front war that could fracture the nation. Seeking to eliminate Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan hideouts after a surge in deadly domestic bombings, Islamabad launched desperate cross border attacks into provinces like Nangarhar and Paktika. This aggressive maneuver has infuriated the Afghan Taliban regime, escalating border tensions and triggering vows of severe counteractions. Simultaneously, a vast and punishing second front bleeds the state in Balochistan. Here, separatist insurgencies and a heavily volatile border with Iran demand massive troop deployments. Fighting unending battles on two massive and hostile frontiers stretches Pakistan military logistics and financial reserves to the absolute breaking point. A perpetual state of conflict drains vital resources and deeply isolates the country on the geopolitical stage. If these dual crises continue to accelerate together, the overwhelming security costs could collapse the state and destroy Pakistan forever.