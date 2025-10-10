Republic World
Pakistan Jets Bomb Kabul, Multiple Blasts Reported in the Afghan Capital
Published Oct 10, 2025 at 7:57 AM IST
Pakistan Jets Bomb Kabul, Multiple Blasts Reported in the Afghan Capital

In a dramatic surge of tensions, several explosions shook Kabul on October 9, 2025, with IEA spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirming the incidents. Witnesses described powerful blasts reverberating across key districts, accompanied by gunfire and low-flying aircraft, raising fears of coordinated airstrikes amid Afghanistan’s fragile post-Taliban stability. Mujahid stated that there were no reported casualties or major structural damage but acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. The attacks highlight ongoing security vulnerabilities, as global observers monitor for potential insurgent involvement or internal Taliban power struggles.

