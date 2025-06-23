Pakistan, Russia, China Stand United Against Trump, Support Iran & Urge Immediate Ceasefire | UNSC Meet

In a dramatic shift at the United Nations Security Council, Pakistan, Russia, and China have united in a rare display of solidarity to criticize U.S. foreign policy under Donald Trump and voice strong support for Iran. With Middle East tensions on the brink of full-scale war, these global powers are now calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire amid rising fears of a broader regional conflict. Through fiery speeches, bold diplomacy, and forceful rhetoric, the trio has openly challenged American actions, advocating for a multipolar response to what they describe as "unilateral aggression."

This video explores the unprecedented alignment of Islamabad, Moscow, and Beijing as they stand with Tehran. What are the implications for global peace, U.S. influence, and the evolving world order? Could this signal the formation of a new anti-Western bloc? We present key moments from the UNSC session, expert insights, and an analysis of the geopolitical ripples already spreading across the globe. Don’t miss this critical update on an escalating global confrontation that’s reshaping alliances and challenging the current balance of power.