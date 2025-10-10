Pakistan Launches Strike on Afghanistan: Drone Attack Levels Shops in Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, was rocked by several powerful explosions in what appeared to be a targeted strike, sparking panic and confusion among residents. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the blasts, stating that the situation is under control as investigations continue. Late Thursday night, witnesses reported hearing multiple loud detonations followed by aircraft noises over different parts of the city. Initial findings suggest the explosions originated in District 8 of eastern Kabul—home to key government buildings and residential areas. While the exact cause remains uncertain, early reports point toward a possible drone-led airstrike.