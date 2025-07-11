Pakistan Terror Attack: Gunmen Open Fire on 2 Buses, 9 Passengers Killed

Pakistan Terror Attack: Late Thursday night in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, unidentified gunmen attacked two passenger buses, forcibly pulling out nine passengers after verifying their identity documents. The victims were later executed, and their bodies were abandoned in a remote location. The buses were traveling from Quetta to Punjab when the ambush took place, underscoring the ongoing threat of targeted violence in the troubled region. Security forces have since recovered the bodies and initiated a large-scale search operation across the Zhob and Loralai districts.