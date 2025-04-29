Is Pakistan Facing Attacks from All Fronts? Two Blasts in Three Days | Balochistan

Recent attacks in Pakistan have led to internal strife, diverting attention from the pressing issue of combating terrorism. On April 26, an IED blast carried out by the Baloch Liberation Army killed 10 Pakistani soldiers. The explosion targeted a military convoy in Margat, a suburb near Quetta, destroying the army vehicle and killing all personnel on board. Just two days later, on April 28, a powerful blast hit the peace committee office near Wana Bazaar in South Waziristan. At least seven people lost their lives, and several others were injured in the bombing, which struck the office located in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.