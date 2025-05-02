sb.scorecardresearch
Published May 2, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST

Who Is Pathan Khan? Rajasthan Man Arrested for Spying for Pakistan's ISI for 12 Years

Pathan Khan, a resident of Jaisalmer, has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, for more than 12 years. Using a fake identity under the name "Ravi Kishan," he reportedly shared sensitive information related to the BSF along the India-Pakistan border. Khan was recruited during a trip to Pakistan in 2013, where he received espionage training. He is said to have used forged SIM cards and social media platforms to send classified data. He was taken into custody on March 18 and charged under the Official Secrets Act. Authorities suspect this could be linked to a wider ISI spy network operating within India.

