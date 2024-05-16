Videos
Published May 16, 2024 at 11:53 AM IST
People Gather In Lisbon In Solidarity With Palestinians On Nakba Day
Around one hundred people gathered in Lisbon for a candlelight vigil in a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people. Around the world, Palestinians are marking 76 years of their mass expulsion from what is today Israel. The Nakba, Arabic for “catastrophe,” refers to the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were driven out of what today is Israel before and during the war surrounding its creation in 1948.
Around one hundred people gathered in Lisbon for a candlelight vigil in a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people. Around the world, Palestinians are marking 76 years of their mass expulsion from what is today Israel. The Nakba, Arabic for “catastrophe,” refers to the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were driven out of what today is Israel before and during the war surrounding its creation in 1948.
Published May 16th, 2024 at 11:53 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.