Pete Hegseth Speech to US Military Leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed hundreds of generals and admirals from around the world at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Northern Virginia on Tuesday. His speech sparked widespread speculation about its purpose. Hegseth pledged to fix “decades of decay” in the military, attributing it to “foolish and reckless politicians,” and suggested that leaders should resign if they disagree with his reforms.

He also criticized the Pentagon’s oversight body as “weaponized” and announced plans to revamp policies. Hegseth highlighted changes to reporting channels for whistleblower complaints, toxic leadership, and unequal treatment based on race, gender, sexuality, or religion. Additionally, he proposed implementing combat field tests for certain units, similar to the Army’s and Marine Corps’ physical fitness assessments.