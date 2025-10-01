Philippines Earthquake: 6.9 Magnitude Tremor Kills 31, Triggers Widespread Destruction

A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Cebu province in the Philippines on October 1, 2025, with its epicenter 19 km northeast of Bogo City at a shallow depth of 5 km. The 10-second tremor killed at least 31 people—14 in Bogo, 12 in Medellin, and 5 in San Remigio—while injuring 147 others across the Visayas region. Historic churches, schools, homes, and commercial buildings collapsed, roads split open, and power lines were damaged, triggering widespread outages and water shortages in San Remigio.

Although a brief tsunami warning was issued, it was lifted shortly after. Rescue teams are clearing debris to locate survivors, while thousands remain in open fields, fearing aftershocks amid heavy rains. Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has urged people to stay away from unstable structures, and local authorities are calling for immediate aid to address the crisis.